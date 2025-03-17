Addison Capital Co Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

