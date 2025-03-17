Addison Capital Co Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

