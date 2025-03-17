Addison Capital Co Sells 350 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,894,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $1,520,000. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 108,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in nVent Electric by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 151,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

NVT stock opened at $56.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

