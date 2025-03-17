Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,514 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,220 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 46,444 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.60.

Adobe Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $394.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.50. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $374.50 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

