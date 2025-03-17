AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $125.04 and last traded at $125.04. Approximately 137,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 389,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,759,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,789,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,502,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AeroVironment by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 321,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,457,000 after buying an additional 195,443 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in AeroVironment by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,135,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,598,000 after buying an additional 183,887 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

