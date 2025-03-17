Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

