Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79,540 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $33,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

BABA stock opened at $140.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $334.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $145.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.85.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

