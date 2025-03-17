Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Insider Adam C. Smith Sells 150,000 Shares

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) insider Adam C. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90), for a total value of £105,000 ($135,729.06).

Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Alternative Income REIT stock opened at GBX 71.80 ($0.93) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.80. Alternative Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 13.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.05.

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 3.26 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Alternative Income REIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 29.84%.

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LSE ticker: AIRE) aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders, including a potentially progressive dividend and capital growth, from a diversified portfolio of resilient UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors.

