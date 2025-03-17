Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 420.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $58.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $59.67.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

