Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

ALVOF opened at $3.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

