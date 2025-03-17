América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

