Analyzing Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) & iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) and iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF 0 10 5 0 2.70 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF currently has a consensus price target of $30.66, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF is more favorable than iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF.

This table compares Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF N/A N/A N/A ($2.07) -12.41

Dividends

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF pays out -59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF N/A N/A N/A iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF beats iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

