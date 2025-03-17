Analyzing InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of InfuSystem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 1.12% 2.78% 1.41% Sensus Healthcare 15.90% 12.60% 11.38%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for InfuSystem and Sensus Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 2 4.00 Sensus Healthcare 0 0 3 1 3.25

InfuSystem presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.23%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.57%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than InfuSystem.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InfuSystem and Sensus Healthcare”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $134.86 million 0.86 $870,000.00 $0.10 55.50 Sensus Healthcare $41.81 million 1.83 $6.65 million $0.40 11.63

Sensus Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InfuSystem. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InfuSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats InfuSystem on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other healthcare site settings comprising hospitals, home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing and acute care facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems; and Transdermal Infusion system, a biophysical alternative to infuse high weight molecule modalities into the dermis for medical and aesthetic purposes without the use of needles. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons and eye shields, ultrasound probe film, and disposable applicator tips to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Further, the company distributes laser devices, which includes applications for hair removal, vascular lesions, acne treatment, skin toning, and skin rejuvenation, as well as epidermal pigment removal for spots, freckles, and tattoos. It markets its products primarily to private dermatology practices, and radiation oncologists in both private and hospital settings. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

