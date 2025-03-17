Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annovis Bio were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Annovis Bio by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 98,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 71,816 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Annovis Bio by 30.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Annovis Bio stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.65. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

