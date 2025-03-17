Applied Fundamental Research LLC Reduces Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Applied Fundamental Research LLC lowered its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. UFP Technologies comprises 8.6% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 42.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $407,711.85. The trade was a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $210.70 on Monday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.50 and a 52-week high of $366.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.44 and its 200 day moving average is $281.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.15.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

