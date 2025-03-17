Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of APVO opened at $2.41 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $207.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.59.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

