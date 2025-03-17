Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 2.3% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.1 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.68 and its 200-day moving average is $164.40. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Melius began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Melius Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

