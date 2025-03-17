Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 322 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Finally, BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BATS DMAR opened at $37.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $249.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.37. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.