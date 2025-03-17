Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 668 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $34,485,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 219,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1,024.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 180,205 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1,398.2% in the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 148,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 138,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FJUL opened at $47.79 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $926.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.