Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) CFO Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) CFO Stephan E. Tompsett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,270. The trade was a 12.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ARIS opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

