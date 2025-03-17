Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in February

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Arkema Trading Up 3.3 %

ARKAY stock opened at $89.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. Arkema has a 12 month low of $71.26 and a 12 month high of $111.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

