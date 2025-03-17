Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in February

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Arkema Trading Up 3.3 %
ARKAY stock opened at $89.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. Arkema has a 12 month low of $71.26 and a 12 month high of $111.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Arkema Company Profile
