Arrien Investments Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Arrien Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF comprises 0.9% of Arrien Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,715 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.14.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

