Arrien Investments Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arrien Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,110,000 after buying an additional 5,197,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,240,653,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 38,959.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,590,000 after acquiring an additional 932,309 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,040,000 after acquiring an additional 805,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6,406.9% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,544,000 after acquiring an additional 705,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.5 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $813.55 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $711.40 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $771.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $830.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $842.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

