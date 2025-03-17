Associated Banc Corp Sells 151 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $175.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $159.39 and a one year high of $207.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.