Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC cut its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Markel Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,606,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Markel Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $169,852,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,850.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,417.65 and a 1 year high of $2,063.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,837.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,709.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,446,902.40. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

