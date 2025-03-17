Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,614 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 164,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $167.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.18 and its 200-day moving average is $180.36. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $142.12 and a twelve month high of $193.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

