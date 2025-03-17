Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance
Shares of ATVDY opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $5.55.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile
