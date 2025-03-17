Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance

Shares of ATVDY opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

