AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.81. Approximately 8,568,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 41,389,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,973,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.