Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Lifesci Capital upgraded Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ AURA opened at $7.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $367.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.30. Aura Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

In other Aura Biosciences news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $122,374.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,987.64. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 23,045 shares of company stock worth $177,242 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,917,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 112,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,723,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 54,103 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,247,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 783,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

