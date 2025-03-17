Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Acquires C$13,600.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,600.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 12,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,500.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 8,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,880.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 17,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,540.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 15,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,610.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,400.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 27,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$17,010.00.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

Aurion Resources stock opened at C$0.71 on Monday. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.48 and a 12-month high of C$0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$105.71 million, a P/E ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

