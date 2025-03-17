Avalon Trust Co Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,300,000 after buying an additional 216,075 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,625,000 after buying an additional 306,887 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after buying an additional 79,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $1,305,342.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,509.44. This trade represents a 12.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total transaction of $198,146.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,080,365.24. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,245 shares of company stock worth $32,534,498 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $247.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.09 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.37.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

