Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,987 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQJ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,579,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,089,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $29.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

