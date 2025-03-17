Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 8,439 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 31.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Sanofi by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sanofi by 20.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,172,000 after acquiring an additional 399,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $57.75 on Monday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $146.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.