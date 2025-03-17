Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

FNF opened at $64.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.69. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

