Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 37,257 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,257 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 3,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,230,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,305,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 559,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after purchasing an additional 234,338 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,780,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,627,000 after purchasing an additional 182,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,637,000.

FELG stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.14.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

