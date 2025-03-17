Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,068,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,659,000 after purchasing an additional 617,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,362,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,646,000 after acquiring an additional 120,212 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,267,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,926,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,237,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,934,000 after acquiring an additional 802,816 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HRL opened at $29.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

