Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $93.64 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.84.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 47.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

