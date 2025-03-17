Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $106.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.16 and a 1 year high of $107.97.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

