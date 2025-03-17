Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 37,917 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,917 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348,185 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,456,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,042,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,676 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

