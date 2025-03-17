Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,755 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $23,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

ACLS opened at $58.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.62. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.