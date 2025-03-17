Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,377 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $22.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.83. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 19.16%. Analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

