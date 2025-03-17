Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives $74.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Banner from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Banner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BANR

Banner Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANR opened at $64.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.07. Banner has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average of $66.70.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Banner by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 83,140 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.