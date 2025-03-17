Barclays Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $327.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $445.00 to $327.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.13.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 13.7 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $357.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $544.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,674,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,480,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 655,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,123,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,519,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

