Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Basso Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,635,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,836,000 after purchasing an additional 160,394 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,510,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,647,000 after purchasing an additional 74,115 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,287,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,615,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,518,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,155,000 after purchasing an additional 367,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

