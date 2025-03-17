Basso Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,803 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,702,000. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 27,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Finally, HMV Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,531,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

