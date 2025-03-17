BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BDO Unibank Stock Performance
BDOUY opened at $29.20 on Monday. BDO Unibank has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $30.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30.
BDO Unibank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.17.
BDO Unibank Company Profile
BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.
