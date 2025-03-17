Best Cannabis Stocks To Consider – March 16th

Tilray, Gibraltar Industries, Innovative Industrial Properties, Turning Point Brands, and Indivior are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares in publicly traded companies involved in the production, distribution, or ancillary services related to cannabis and its derivatives. These companies operate across various segments, from cultivation and retail dispensaries to supporting industries like technology and finance, making them a popular choice for investors looking to capitalize on expanding legalization and market growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,983,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,541,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Tilray has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.43. The company had a trading volume of 329,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,542. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $81.90.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 261,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,847. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.36. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $62.45 and a one year high of $138.35.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.41. The company had a trading volume of 215,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,411. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $72.54.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

INDV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 856,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,270. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. Indivior has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.82.

