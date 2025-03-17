Best Medical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 14th

Eli Lilly and Company, Walmart, Abbott Laboratories, Intuitive Surgical, UnitedHealth Group, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and Johnson & Johnson are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies that operate within the healthcare industry, including sectors like pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices. These stocks represent an investment in firms that are often influenced by factors such as technological innovations, regulatory changes, and evolving health trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $12.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $813.81. 1,442,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $771.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $830.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $844.96.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.13. 11,264,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,887,286. The firm has a market cap of $683.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

NYSE ABT traded down $3.62 on Friday, reaching $126.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,430,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.71 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $8.58 on Friday, reaching $485.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $568.47 and a 200-day moving average of $531.22.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded up $6.54 on Friday, reaching $488.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.85 and a 200-day moving average of $551.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Shares of REGN traded down $17.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $662.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,779. The company has a fifty day moving average of $695.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $840.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $642.00 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,654. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.38. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $391.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

