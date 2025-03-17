BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Portfolio Manager Tony Kim Purchases 27,000 Shares

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $501,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 193,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,907.81. This trade represents a 16.21 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $18.62 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $22.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.2231 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.
