BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Portfolio Manager Tony Kim Purchases 27,000 Shares

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $501,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 193,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,907.81. This trade represents a 16.21 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $18.62 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $22.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.2231 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSTZ. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 51.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.