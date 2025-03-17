Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target at $89.75

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.27. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in AstraZeneca by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in AstraZeneca by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 543,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

